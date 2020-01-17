Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to post $166.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.48 million and the lowest is $164.64 million. Liberty Property Trust reported sales of $180.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year sales of $645.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.45 million to $646.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $672.48 million, with estimates ranging from $653.52 million to $690.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

LPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE LPT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,018. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

