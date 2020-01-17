Brokerages Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MINI. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 154,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

