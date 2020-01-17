Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Olin reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 63,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

