Brokerages Expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.68. Corelogic reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CLGX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 913,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikrant Raina bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $455,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Corelogic by 938.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after buying an additional 333,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

