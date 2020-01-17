Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 812,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,713 shares of company stock worth $15,944,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 137,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,507 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

