Brokerages Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Stag Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 1,597,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

