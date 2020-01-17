Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Announce $7.37 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $937.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $7.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $792.86. 5,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,791. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $742.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. White Elm Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. White Elm Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

