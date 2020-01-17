Brokerages Set $32.00 Target Price for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.08 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has declined by 12% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 353,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.
