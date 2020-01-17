Brokerages Set Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $12.00

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFLYY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

