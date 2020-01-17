Brokerages Set Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $42.19

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. 243,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

