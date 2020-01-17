Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Target Price at €65.25

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.25 ($75.87).

Several equities analysts have commented on BAS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €64.52 ($75.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.50. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

