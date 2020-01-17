Brokerages Set Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Target Price at $18.90

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

