Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 65.64

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Shares of LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 57.90 ($0.76). 125,800,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.98. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.