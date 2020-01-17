Brokerages Set Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) PT at $44.50

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 107,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

