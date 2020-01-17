Brokerages Set RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Price Target at $6.67

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTIX shares. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTIX stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 1,385,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.