Brokers Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.49. 24,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders have sold a total of 13,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,495 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

