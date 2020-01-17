BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

NYSE JEC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.