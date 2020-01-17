BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. 199,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,479. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

