BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
V stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $201.60. 1,958,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
