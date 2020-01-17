BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $201.60. 1,958,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.