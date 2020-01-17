BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $329.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.99. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

