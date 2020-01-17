BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 93,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299,519 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $59.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

