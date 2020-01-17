Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

