BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BV Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:BVFL)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

BV Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. It offers savings, interest checking, money market, personal and business checking, non-interest checking, business checking, education savings, small business checking, business checking, Christmas Club, IRA statement savings, and statement savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.