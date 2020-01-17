BZEdge (BZE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $594,315.00 and $761.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.03706862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00206335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

