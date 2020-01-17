C James Koch Sells 7,431 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90.

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total transaction of $3,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total transaction of $2,801,610.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $385.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.73. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $232.16 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

