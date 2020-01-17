Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 151.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 287,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.19. 202,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

