Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in CAE by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

