Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $22.46. 9,384,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

