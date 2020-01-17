Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,833 shares of company stock worth $5,298,896. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 89.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. 133,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

