Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Camden National by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Camden National by 5.0% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

