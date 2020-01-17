Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $109.07. 681,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,664. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 832,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

