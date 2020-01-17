Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 1,808 John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $127.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

