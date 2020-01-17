Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

