Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

