Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$19.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of HDI opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.47. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$10.78 and a 52-week high of C$17.16. The firm has a market cap of $363.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$292.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

