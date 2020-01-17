Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce $869.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $874.00 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

CSIQ traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 59,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.