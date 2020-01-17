Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading Down 11.5%

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) traded down 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.75 and last traded at $137.75, 24 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69.

About Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

