Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Lifted to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CFPZF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CFPZF opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

