Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on RA Medical Systems Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RMED)

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for RA Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

NYSE:RMED opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RA Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $54,395 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

