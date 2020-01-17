Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 202,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after buying an additional 188,680 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,395,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 1,682,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.