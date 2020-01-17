Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.
CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.88.
Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.95. 263,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,215. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
