Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.95. 263,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,215. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

