Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.