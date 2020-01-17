Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.45. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 3,829,700 shares traded.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

