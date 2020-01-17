Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $212.40.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
