Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.