Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Penn Virginia comprises 2.1% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $4,013,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $28.25. 116,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,855. The company has a market cap of $449.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

