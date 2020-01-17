Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. California Resources accounts for 0.5% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.34% of California Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 161,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,604. California Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

