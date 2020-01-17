Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 989,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 512,866 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up about 6.2% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 141,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 274,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,554,593. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.