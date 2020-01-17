Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Takes $9.72 Million Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,104,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,000. Centennial Resource Development comprises approximately 3.5% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.76% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 317,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,532. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.