CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 5.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $38,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,964. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

