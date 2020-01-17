CCUniverse (UVU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,196.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $50,526.00 and $11,196.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

